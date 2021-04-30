For the Culture: Movie written, directed by USF professor debuts at St. Pete film festival

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A film written and directed by a professor at the University of South Florida is set to premiere at the Sunscreen Film Festival Friday.

Mass Communications Professor Ryan Watson wrote and directed the film called “The Ivory League: Confessions of a Black Faculty.” It’s a film that confronts the several issues that Black faculty and staff face at predominately white universities and colleges.

Watson was featured in 8 On Your Sides’ For the Culture series in December. He talked about how his film is about a Black professor at a predominately white university who goes the extra mile to motivate an underachieving minority student.

“Were you nervous about putting this film out? Did you feel as though you would receive backlash?” 8 On Your Sides’ Deanne King asked Watson.

“Oh I’m sure, but it’s whatever,” Watson replied. “Film is supposed to make you feel something. There will be people that don’t like it, there will be people who love it – that’s life.”

Watson cares more about the impact this film will have on the community. People can check it out as it airs at 2 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Sunscreen Film Festival. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online.