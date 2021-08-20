For the Culture: How to support National Black Business Month in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – August marks National Black Business Month, which dedicates 31 days to supporting Black-owned businesses across the nation.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 2.6 million Black-owned businesses across the nation. However, that’s only about 5% of all businesses nationwide.

There are thousands of Black-owned businesses across Tampa Bay. 8 On Your Side features many of them in our newscasts and in our For the Culture stories.

Below are some of the businesses we’ve featured:

The Green Book of Tampa Bay: Website/App that serves as a search engine of Black-owned businesses across Tampa Bay.

B-Elite All Stars: Affordable competitive cheerleading and tumbling program.

Thee Burger Spot: Local burger joint diversifying the Seminole Heights Area.

Pop Goes the Waffle: A pop-up food truck that serves homemade waffles in a unique way.

Slay It Proud: Teenager creates clothing brand, virtual African-American museum, an African-American history coloring book, and a Black history summer camp.

The Cake Drip: Unique dessert spot in Hyde Park where one can create their own chocolate bar.