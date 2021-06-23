For the Culture: Dessert boutique brings diversity, unique treats to Hyde Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new dessert boutique in Hyde Park is bringing a creative way to fix your sweet tooth all while bringing diversity to the area.

The Cake Drip sits within Hyde Park village located at 1625 W. Snow Circle. Chef Faronda Davis and her husband opened the sweet spot in March 2021.

“My husband and I Steven, have kid cooking schools, and we have been doing that for the past 15 years, so this is a spin-off of that with an adult twist,” Davis said.

Filled with more than 10,000 flowers and a lot of unique decor, The Cake Drip takes dessert to a new level. At The Cake Drip, people can choose to indulge in two experiences: The Chocolate Flight Experience, or the Do-It-Yourself Cake experience.

“For the chocolate flight experience, you start off with this little form,” Davis said. “You choose your chocolate, choose three toppings, and then make it yourself.”

While your bar is chilling, literally, people get to indulge in different cheesecakes, platters with more chocolate, strawberries marshmallow, and glasses of champagne!

“We wanted a place where adults can have fun,” she said.

Davis is an African-American woman, and is currently the only Black business owner within Hyde Park Village. She using her platform to inspire the next generation of minority business owners.

“I’m excited to represent us in a beautiful light and in a beautiful setting,” she said. “I love setting that example for other little brown girls, brown boys who want to open something on their own.”

When people step inside the Cake Drip, it’s evident Davis put a lot of thought into her business. Being picturesque, it’s Instagram and TikTok heaven, which she says was a part of her vision.

“I worked with kids for over 15 years, so this is my inner child,” she said. “I wanted it to be ready for Instagram, for TikTok.”

Davis is already expanding her Cake Drip brand. Another location is set to open soon in St. Pete, Orlando, and Miami. For more details and to book a reservation, click here.