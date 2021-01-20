For the Culture: Biden, Harris inauguration a historic milestone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Biden-Harris administration will bring many firsts once sworn into office, making this year’s 59th inauguration a very historic day.

Kamala Harris will make history when she is sworn in as the Vice President of the United States Wednesday.

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president,” Harris said on Election Day.

Harris is the first African-American, the first South Asian American, the first Historically Black University alumna and the first woman of a Black Greek Sorority to serve as VP of the U.S.

“There are a lot of things we can be proud of and we are just excited to see her be at the helm,” said Gloria Campbell, the membership chair of the Nu Beta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated while studying at Howard University, an HBCU. Her Clearwater sorority sisters say to watch her get sworn in as vice president is a monumental moment.

“When we as a country look at this team, we can all see ourselves. We all see something can identify with,” Campbell said.

But Harris isn’t the only one making history. With the Biden-Harris administration, the country will see one of the most diverse cabinets to date. Their administration has an all-female communications team. The country will also see Avril Haines be the first woman to serve as the Director of National Intelligence. Alejandro Mayorkas will be the first immigrant and Latino to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security. Janet Yellen will be the first woman to serve as Treasury Secretary and there are many more firsts.

With the new administration in place, people are hoping for more peace in the nation.

“We need to all get along, we need to remember why we are here and what we are doing here,” Tampa resident James Raulerson said.

“Peaceful, unified. Where the right is accepting the positions of the left and vice versa,” Tampa resident Patricia Dunton added.

The new president and vice president say they are working to reaffirm racial equality and reflect a true representation of what American looks like.