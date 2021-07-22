For the Culture: 14-year-old Wesley Chapel girl launches organic skincare line

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A 14-year-old Tampa Bay student is making her mark on the beauty industry with her organic skincare products that are already in local stores.

Joelle Hinds, 14, is a Pasco County student but is also the CEO and owner of Slay Bay Beauty.

“I’ve always dabbled into business when I was younger, but I wanted to do an official business and I’ve always loved beauty,” Hinds said.

Entrepreneurship runs in her family. Janiah Hinds, the owner of Slay It Proud, is her sister. 8 On Your Side has covered Janiah’s journey to educating the bay area about Black history.

Joelle launched Slay Bay Beauty last September.

“It was trial and error to get the right formula,” Joelle said. “I even launched at one point and had to have a re-launch.”

Through research and experiments, Joelle crafted six different body butters that ultimately help people suffering from dry skin.

“I couldn’t find anything to keep my skin moisturized, so I was like I have to come up with something,” she said. “My target audience is definitely more African-American females because it’s a problem we usually have, but I want people to feel confident in knowing there’s something that can actually take care of their skin’s needs.”

Less than one year in business, Slay Bay Beauty products are in four stores across Tampa Bay.

“Self-care isn’t selfish,” she said. “You should take care of yourself, whether it be mentally or physically with skincare or body care products. That’s what I really want my brand to be, to empower women to really take care of themselves.”

For locations and more information on Slay Bay Beauty, visit the skincare’s website.