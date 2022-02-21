Bloggers create Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay bloggers have created an Internet challenge to encourage the community to support Black-owned businesses during Black History Month.

Fun Foodie Mam Blogger Kiva Williams and Crafting a Fun Life blogger created the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge. It’s a bingo game that will award three people prizes.

Here’s how it works:

Head to the Tampa Bay BEC Facebook or Instagram pages Download the bingo card Visit Black-owned businesses like gyms, bookstores, restaurants, florists etc. Get five in a row…BINGO!

“I hope to shed light on different types of black owned businesses,” Williams said. “Some people don’t know we have a Black owned pharmacies, nail technicians, not just restaurants, there are all types of different black owned businesses.”

Henry and Williams also say their goal is to continue challenges similar to this to constantly push people to shop local and support minority-owned businesses.

“We are actually doing a similar challenge for Juneteenth, so we are finding different way to continue on throughout the year so people do not forget,” Henry said.

The challenge ends Monday, Feb. 28.