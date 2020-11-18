For the Culture: Diversity and Inclusion jobs on the rise after racial inequality protests

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nationwide protests swept the nation after the world witnessed the killing of George Floyd, and shortly thereafter the United States saw a boom in Diversity and Inclusion jobs.

In a report by Glassdoor, Diversity and Inclusion-related job openings declined 60% following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic from March through June 8. However, D&I job openings rebounded 55% as racial justice reform took center stage.

“That was the sharpest increase in D&I jobs we have seen in many years,” Daniel Zhao, Data Scientists with Glassdoor said. “I think this is a pretty unique reaction to a particular moment in American history.”

That’s why people like Torrence Traynham, also featured in ‘For the Culture,’ is working to diversify corporate businesses with his new job portal site.

Glassdoor is one of the top job search companies in the United States. The company noticed how companies were responding to the push for racial and social justice, so they wanted to quanitify those efforts.

“We wanted to quantify this reaction to conversations about racial inequalities,” Zhao said.

Zhao along with Data Scientist Amanda Stansell conducted the research. The two noticed the decline in Diversity and Inclusion jobs at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was shocking to see that D&I jobs were one of the first jobs to go,” Zhao said. “However, D&I jobs are a part of Human Resources, so if these companies weren’t looking to hire candidates, they more than likely cut positions that recruit new talent.”

However, after the plunge, D&I jobs rebounded in June. It was after the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests and conversations surrounding racial inequality took place. Glassdoor’s research shows companies quickly started making diversity and inclusion a priority, even amid the pandemic.

Glassdoor’s research also found that more than 300 companies started expressing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and acknowledged the reality of systemic racism and racial injustice in June. Research also shows employee reviews on Glassdoor discussing diversity, racial justice, Black Lives Matter and similar topics rose 63% following the week of May 25 (the day George Floyd died). According to Glassdoor, 71% of those reviews expressed concern or dissatisfaction with companies’ responses.

“When we look at reviews of companies that employers have left on Glassdoor, they’re much more willing to talk about racism or discrimination in the work place,” Zhao said. “We see they are much more active in holding their companies accountable, so I think that’s a very encouraging sign that employers will continue turning this commitment into actual action.”

