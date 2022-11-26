Patchy to dense fog will linger through the mid morning hours before dissipating between 9 and 10 o’clock this morning. Temperatures will start out around 70 degrees and rise to the low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Any showers that do develop will be late in the day, mainly east of I-75 and taper off late this evening.

Morning fog will be likely again Sunday with a weak front bringing scattered showers and a few storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Lows tomorrow will drop into the low 70s with highs in the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and less humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and comfortable lows in the low to mid 60s.

The next front brings scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday with cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.