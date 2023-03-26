Patchy to dense fog will develop once again overnight which could slow the morning commute. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees. Monday should be a mainly dry day with any showers developing east of Polk and Highlands county. Highs along the coast will be in the low to mid 80s with temps near 90 further inland.

There will be a few pm showers mainly east of I-75 Tuesday afternoon and evening as a front approaches from the north. Expect isolated showers overnight and into Wednesday morning in the Bay Area, but only a 20 to 30 percent chance.

It will become less humid late Wednesday and into Thursday with cooler lows in the low 60s Thursday after highs in the low 80s.

Highs return to the mid 80s heading into the weekend with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are back in the forecast next Sunday and Monday.