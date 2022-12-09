Allow yourself extra time to get to work this morning as fog will be widespread reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile. Grab a jacket as temperatures will start out in the 50s to low 60s. With lots of sunshine, highs today will rise to around 80 degrees.

Don’t expect much change this weekend with foggy mornings and sunny afternoons with highs around 80 degrees.

A weak front will come close to the Bay Area Monday providing a slight chance of rain although most of us will stay dry.

A strong cold front will move through next Thursday bringing scattered showers and storms. After the front highs will only rise into the upper 60s next Friday.