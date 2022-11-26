Sunday morning starts out foggy with lows in the low 70s before the next front brings scattered showers and a few storms. Afternoon highs will rise into the lower 80s.

Rain will taper off early Monday morning giving way to more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday morning will be a bit cool with lows in the low 60s. With plenty of sunshine, highs Tuesday will climb to around 80 degrees.

The next front brings rain Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. After the front passes it will cool down a bit with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 heading into next weekend.