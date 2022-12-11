Sunday starts out with areas of patchy and dense fog with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 60s. There will be more cloud cover this afternoon, but it will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A few showers are possible Monday after morning fog as a front moves to our north, but most of us will stay dry so don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Lows start out in the low 60s with highs around 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. A strong front will move through Thursday bringing scattered showers and storms. Behind the front temperatures will be much cooler with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s heading into next weekend so get ready to break out the jacket!