Sunday starts out foggy and much cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s across the Bay Area. Fog should dissipate by 10 am giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Highs will rise to the low 80s later today with evening temperatures in the low 70s.

Expect much of the same Monday, but Tuesday a front will brush by to our north which may provide a few stray showers to Hernando and Citrus counties Tuesday morning. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and remain warm with highs around 80.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days this week with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s before a front arrives Friday night. That will provide rain after sunset Friday and early Saturday morning, but behind the front it won’t be cold. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with lows around 60 Sunday morning.