Florida’s underground river explained

TAMPA (WFLA) – A total of 36 depressions have opened up in Hudson within the last week. The depressions that have already opened up continue to grow and new depressions are being found every day.

Currently, officials think the ground is essentially sinking or collapsing into the aquifer. The Florida aquifer is a maze of caves underneath the ground. Water percolates through the ground after it rains and passes through decaying plants and animals. The water turns slightly acidic after passing through the layers of ground.

Florida’s ground is made up of limestone, a brittle material that is composed mostly of calcium carbonate. The limestone is easily dissolved in acidic water. Over millions of years, the trickling water has dissolved enough limestone under our feet and has carved out miles and miles of caves.

The underground river supplies much of Florida’s drinking water.