ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dipped to 3% last month, with all 10 industries tracked in the state showing year over year job growth.

The jobless rate in Florida hasn’t been this low since February 2020, the month before the new coronavirus started spreading in the U.S.

The state’s unemployment rate last month was down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago.

Monroe County, whose boundaries include the Florida Keys, had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.5%, followed by St. Johns County south of Jacksonville at 1.7%. Putnam County, located east of Gainesville, had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 3.6%.

Governor Ron DeSantis touted the state’s achievement Friday during a press conference in West Palm Beach where he said Florida added another 57,000 jobs in the month of April alone.

“Thats an increase of .7% which is twice the increase as a nation as a whole,” DeSantis said.

The governor also said the 2021-2022 Florida budget is, “by far the largest budget surplus in the history of our state” adding the surplus will likely exceed $21B.

“[We’re] now in a situation where we never had a stronger fiscal position in the states’ history,” he said.