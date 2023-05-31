TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new study claims Tampa ranks second in the state when it comes to the the best cities to take a family vacation.

Experts with FloridaRentals.com indexed all 400 towns in Florida and ranked each city, taking into account hotel prices, ratings, number of restaurants, boat and watersport attractions and amusement parks.

“Florida is made for outdoor adventures, theme parks and of course it’s great weather all year long,” a spokesperson for the site said. “With tons of destinations to check out, it is important to head to a place which is ideal for you and your family, especially if you have travelled from afar.”

Tampa scored 76.87 out of 100. The study notes the city offers 118 different tours and 33 games and entertainment centers for families looking for fun-filled activities.

Orlando ranked No. 1 with a score of 77.45. The average weekly cost to visit is just shy of $1,800. There are nearly 150 spas and wellness facilities to choose from, the most in the state. The home of The Walt Disney World Resort also has the highest number of restaurants, 2,904 and 261 fun and games attractions.

Sarasota was ranked No. 3 with a score of 76.10, the top attraction being the miles and miles of beaches.

Lauderdale Lakes was ranked at the bottom of the study, with only one landmark and no games or entertainment centers.