Zoo Miami launches bald eagle camera, pair seen building nest

MIAMI (WFLA) – Zoo Miami, in collaboration with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, have launched their live bald eagle camera.

According to the zoo, the bald eagles have been a bounded pair over a decade. They have had limited success in raising chicks, due in part to the instability of the nest site they keep returning to.

Believing the pair would return to the site, various organizations, along with Zoo Miami, constructed a stable platform close to the original nest location, in hope the birds would return there to use it.

A high-definition camera system was also installed for live streaming.

Fortunately, the pair returned and inspected the platform before being seen flying in with branches to begin building their nest.

The time the birds are spending at the nest is becoming more and more frequent, according to the zoo.

The zoo is not sharing the location of the nest to make sure it is safe and private, as a disturbance could cause the birds to abandon the nest.

According to the zoo, the adult pair has just recently begun the process of building the nest. It’s expected that if they do lay an egg, it would probably be laid sometime at the end of Nov., or beginning of Dec.

“I have worked very closely with Lloyd Brown from Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, along with Daniel Montanez of Modern Day Tech Solutions, to install a custom made platform along with a state-of-the-art camera system that will allow anyone who connects to the link in the press release to observe the nest any time, 24 hours a day,” the zoo said in a press release.

The bald eagle nest live camera can be watched online.