Zoo Miami gorilla gets COVID-19 tests during treatment for bites

Florida

MIAMI (WFLA) – A 31-year-old lowland gorilla received a coronavirus test as he was immobilized for a procedure on Wednesday.

According to Zoo Miami, “Shango,” was taken to the zoo’s animal hospital for treatment of several wounds inflicted by his 26-year-old brother during a confrontation.

Shango received X-rays, vaccines, an ultrasound, a TB test and a bronchoscopy, as well as a coronavirus tests.

The zoo said the tests were negative.

Zoo Miami said conflicts between adult male gorillas in bachelor group are not uncommon, but usually do not physical contact or serious injury.

Shango recovered well from anesthesia and has returned to the gorilla area of the zoo where he will continue to be monitored, though a decision as to whether he will be re-introduced to his brother.

