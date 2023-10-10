TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ruh Roh! Krispy Kreme and the “Mystery Gang” teamed up to introduce a sweet new “Scooby Snack” just in time for Halloween!

The delicious new doughnuts are bringing mystery and monsters to life with first-of-its-kind flavors, and Krispy Kreme fans can get a taste of the spooky doughnuts now.

Krispy Kreme is offering four different themed doughnuts, which come packed in a limited-edition custom Scooby-Doo dozens box.

The four new flavors include Scooby Dooby-Doo, Mystery Machine, Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme and Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle.

Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in blue Scooby-Doo icing, with lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream, and topped with a Scooby-Doo chocolate piece.

Mystery Machine Doughnut: A glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated with lime green icing and a chocolate piece of the iconic Mystery Machine.

Spooky Monster Cookies N’ Kreme Doughnut: This doughnut is filled with Oreo Cookies n’ Kreme filling, dipped in purple Scooby-Doo icing, topped with Oreo cookie pieces, black chocolate frosting, and a Scooby-Doo monster chocolate piece.

Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and decorated with a spooky Halloween sprinkle blend.

“We’ve asked Scooby-Do and his friends to solve ‘The Case of the Disappearing Doughnuts’ because it seems like whenever we put out a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, they vanish almost immediately,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. “Scooby‑Doo is the perfect franchise this Halloween season for a fun collection of all-new doughnuts and to solve this spooky mystery.”

Want to try the new Scooby-Doo-themed doughnuts? Guests can pick up the tasty treats in-store or order pickup on Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

While adding to the Halloween spirit, Krispy Kreme is giving guests a dozen glazed doughnuts for just 13 cents on Friday, Oct. 13.

And to make the Halloween season even more Scoob’tastic, Krispy Kreme is offering anyone who wears any Halloween costume to participating shops on Tuesday, Oct. 31, a free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.

To find a Krispy Kreme store near you, visit here.