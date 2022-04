(Stacker) — The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 32789 (Winter Park)

– Typical home value: $535,755

— 96.2% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +26.3%

– 10 year home value change: +82.0%



– Pictured: 55 Trismen 8 Lot 7 and 9 Ter, Winter Park ($6.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#49. 32266 (Neptune Beach)

– Typical home value: $535,867

— 96.2% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +14.2%

– 5 year home value change: +45.8%

– 10 year home value change: +95.7%



– Pictured: 1842 Strand St, Neptune Beach ($2.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#48. 33785 (Indian Rocks Beach)

– Typical home value: $538,744

— 97.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +11.8%

– 5 year home value change: +35.9%

– 10 year home value change: +82.1%



– Pictured: 19808 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores ($3.7 million, 6 bedrooms)

#47. 33327 (Weston)

– Typical home value: $549,858

— 101.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +13.5%

– 10 year home value change: +54.6%



– Pictured: 2548 Sanctuary Dr, Weston ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#46. 33331 (Weston)

– Typical home value: $551,035

— 101.8% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +22.1%

– 10 year home value change: +62.9%



– Pictured: 5400 Ascot Ter, Southwest Ranches ($9.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#45. 33001 (Layton)

– Typical home value: $559,560

— 104.9% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +31.0%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 65760 Overseas Hwy, Village of Islands ($3.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#44. 33767 (Clearwater)

– Typical home value: $566,867

— 107.6% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +25.8%

– 10 year home value change: +58.3%



– Pictured: 837 Harbor Is, Clearwater ($7.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#43. 33076 (Parkland)

– Typical home value: $569,228

— 108.4% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +18.0%

– 10 year home value change: +50.3%



– Pictured: 7131 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland ($9.5 million, 9 bedrooms)

#42. 33143 (Glenvar Heights)

– Typical home value: $570,663

— 109.0% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.4%

– 5 year home value change: +21.1%

– 10 year home value change: +82.0%



– Pictured: 4 Tahiti Beach Island Rd, Coral Gables ($36.5 million, 10 bedrooms)

#41. 33316 (Fort Lauderdale)

– Typical home value: $580,519

— 112.6% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +16.8%

– 10 year home value change: +59.7%



– Pictured: 1712 SE 12th Ct, Fort Lauderdale ($33.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#40. 34145 (Marco Island)

– Typical home value: $591,702

— 116.7% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +8.6%

– 10 year home value change: +48.9%



– Pictured: 899 Caxambas Dr, Marco Island ($7.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#39. 32082 (Ponte Vedra Beach)

– Typical home value: $593,449

— 117.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.2%

– 5 year home value change: +23.8%

– 10 year home value change: +51.6%



– Pictured: 24757 Harbour View Dr, Ponte Vedra Beach ($9.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#38. 33070 (Tavernier)

– Typical home value: $601,083

— 120.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +18.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 94100 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo ($21.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

#37. 33051 (Key Colony Beach)

– Typical home value: $601,166

— 120.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +4.6%

– 5 year home value change: +14.7%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 841 W Ocean Dr, Marathon ($7.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#36. 33301 (Fort Lauderdale)

– Typical home value: $609,927

— 123.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +12.9%

– 10 year home value change: +62.1%



– Pictured: 529 Bontona Ave, Fort Lauderdale ($30.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#35. 33473 (Boynton Beach)

– Typical home value: $621,879

— 127.7% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +9.4%

– 10 year home value change: +44.7%



– Pictured: 13053 Big Bear Blf, Boynton Beach ($1.4 million, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 32459 (Santa Rosa Beach)

– Typical home value: $629,956

— 130.7% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.8%

– 5 year home value change: +32.9%

– 10 year home value change: +70.1%



– Pictured: 285 Twisted Pine Trl, Santa Rosa Beach ($14.1 million, 6 bedrooms)

#33. 33483 (Delray Beach)

– Typical home value: $630,705

— 130.9% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.3%

– 5 year home value change: +19.7%

– 10 year home value change: +70.8%



– Pictured: 701 S Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach ($35.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#32. 33606 (Tampa)

– Typical home value: $644,744

— 136.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +39.7%

– 10 year home value change: +99.2%



– Pictured: 58 Bahama Cir, Tampa ($29.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#31. 33332 (Weston)

– Typical home value: $646,474

— 136.7% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +16.9%

– 10 year home value change: +48.9%



– Pictured: 4771 Akai Dr, Southwest Ranches ($10.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#30. 34217 (Holmes Beach)

– Typical home value: $653,257

— 139.2% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

– 5 year home value change: +21.3%

– 10 year home value change: +64.4%



– Pictured: 104 75th St N, Holmes Beach ($6.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#29. 32963 (Vero Beach)

– Typical home value: $662,361

— 142.5% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +15.3%

– 10 year home value change: +43.4%



– Pictured: 3700 Ocean Dr, Vero Beach ($20.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#28. 33042 (Summerland Key)

– Typical home value: $663,888

— 143.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +18.0%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 17398 E Dolphin St, Sugarloaf ($4.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#27. 33133 (Miami)

– Typical home value: $669,405

— 145.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +11.8%

– 10 year home value change: +70.6%



– Pictured: 3503 Main Lodge Dr, Miami ($22.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#26. 33154 (Bal Harbour)

– Typical home value: $673,622

— 146.7% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +3.1%

– 5 year home value change: -3.6%

– 10 year home value change: +53.1%



– Pictured: 182 Bal Bay Dr, Bal Harbour ($35.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#25. 33330 (Cooper City)

– Typical home value: $673,915

— 146.8% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +26.3%

– 10 year home value change: +64.2%



– Pictured: 5875 SW 128th Ave, Southwest Ranches ($9.0 million, 7 bedrooms)

#24. 33040 (Key West)

– Typical home value: $674,320

— 146.9% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +15.0%

– 10 year home value change: +54.4%



– Pictured: 1109 Fleming St, Key West ($7.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#23. 33786 (Belleair Beach)

– Typical home value: $674,467

— 147.0% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

– 5 year home value change: +28.5%

– 10 year home value change: +69.1%



– Pictured: 125 15th St, Belleair Beach ($3.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 33037 (Key Largo)

– Typical home value: $676,138

— 147.6% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

– 5 year home value change: +15.6%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 10 Cannon Pt, Key Largo ($95.0 million, 10 bedrooms)

#21. 34242 (Siesta Key)

– Typical home value: $677,110

— 147.9% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +14.4%

– 10 year home value change: +39.8%



– Pictured: 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota ($14.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#20. 33432 (Boca Raton)

– Typical home value: $689,452

— 152.5% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +24.5%

– 10 year home value change: +72.0%



– Pictured: 819 Orchid Dr, Boca Raton ($25.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#19. 34236 (Sarasota)

– Typical home value: $696,762

— 155.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +16.5%

– 10 year home value change: +57.5%



– Pictured: 1435 Westway Dr, Sarasota ($7.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#18. 34228 (Longboat Key)

– Typical home value: $705,712

— 158.4% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.3%

– 5 year home value change: +8.0%

– 10 year home value change: +31.8%



– Pictured: 5965 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key ($11.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#17. 34108 (Naples)

– Typical home value: $710,407

— 160.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.9%

– 5 year home value change: +7.4%

– 10 year home value change: +48.7%



– Pictured: 349 Colony Dr, Naples ($10.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#16. 33629 (Tampa)

– Typical home value: $718,951

— 163.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.0%

– 10 year home value change: +92.8%



– Pictured: 934 S Golf View St, Tampa ($7.6 million, 6 bedrooms)

#15. 33158 (Village of Palmetto Bay)

– Typical home value: $726,945

— 166.2% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.1%

– 5 year home value change: +8.8%

– 10 year home value change: +49.4%



– Pictured: 6275 Dolphin Dr, Coral Gables ($3.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#14. 34103 (Naples)

– Typical home value: $768,344

— 181.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +10.7%

– 10 year home value change: +67.1%



– Pictured: 233 Mermaids Bight, Naples ($15.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#13. 34102 (Naples)

– Typical home value: $793,626

— 190.6% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +14.8%

– 10 year home value change: +73.0%



– Pictured: 4540 Gordon Dr, Naples ($49.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#12. 33480 (Palm Beach)

– Typical home value: $810,418

— 196.8% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +19.3%

– 10 year home value change: +57.1%



– Pictured: 1840 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach ($115.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#11. 33957 (Sanibel)

– Typical home value: $810,908

— 196.9% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +9.1%

– 10 year home value change: +33.8%



– Pictured: 6111 Sanibel Captiva Rd, Sanibel ($18.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#10. 33156 (Pinecrest)

– Typical home value: $854,151

— 212.8% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +4.4%

– 5 year home value change: +11.3%

– 10 year home value change: +60.8%



– Pictured: 41 Arvida Pkwy, Coral Gables ($54.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

#9. 33036 (Islamorada)

– Typical home value: $857,887

— 214.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +17.7%

– 10 year home value change: data not available



– Pictured: 75900 Overseas Hwy, Village of Islands ($13.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#8. 32461 (Panama City Beach)

– Typical home value: $938,110

— 243.5% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +29.7%

– 10 year home value change: +75.0%



– Pictured: 427 E Water St, Rosemary Beach ($8.2 million, 6 bedrooms)

#7. 33924 (Captiva)

– Typical home value: $1,003,008

— 267.3% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +13.5%

– 10 year home value change: +43.1%



– Pictured: 16660 Captiva Dr, Captiva ($17.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#6. 33146 (Coral Gables)

– Typical home value: $1,016,902

— 272.4% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +7.7%

– 10 year home value change: +59.2%



– Pictured: 6801 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables ($20.9 million, 8 bedrooms)

#5. 33122 (Doral)

– Typical home value: $1,073,601

— 293.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: -1.7%

– 5 year home value change: +12.4%

– 10 year home value change: +142.4%



– Pictured: 8404 NW 33rd Ter, Doral ($2.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#4. 33149 (Key Biscayne)

– Typical home value: $1,095,162

— 301.0% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +1.3%

– 5 year home value change: -12.0%

– 10 year home value change: +33.7%



– Pictured: 400 S Mashta Dr, Key Biscayne ($35.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#3. 34216 (Anna Maria)

– Typical home value: $1,205,391

— 341.4% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +12.8%

– 5 year home value change: +32.1%

– 10 year home value change: +91.2%



– Pictured: 807 N Shore Dr, Anna Maria ($6.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#2. 33921 (Boca Grande)

– Typical home value: $1,778,239

— 551.1% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +32.7%

– 10 year home value change: +85.1%



– Pictured: 1000 10th St W, Boca Grande ($23.5 million, 6 bedrooms)

#1. 33109 (Fisher Island)

– Typical home value: $3,351,865

— 1127.4% above typical home value in Florida

– 1 year rent change: -2.6%

– 5 year home value change: -10.8%

– 10 year home value change: +56.1%



– Pictured: 6921 Valencia Dr, Miami Beach ($15.5 million, 4 bedrooms)