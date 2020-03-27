Zebra recently born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily closed to humans, but Animal Kingdom staff have recently welcomed a baby zebra to the Florida theme park.
Disney says a female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time-mom Heidi.
Park officials say the baby zebra is nearly 65 pounds and was standing within 30 minutes of birth.
