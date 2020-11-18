Yuki, the ‘giant’ Florida wolfdog, dies at age 13

TAMPA (WFLA) -A 13-year-old wolfdog named Yuki, who became an internet sensation for his resemblance to a canine creature from the popular HBO TV series “Game of Thrones” has died.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary, who took care of Yuki since 2008, was 8 months old when he was brought to a kill shelter because his owner fell ill and the pup was too much to handle for his size.

According to the sanctuary’s Instagram account, Yuki passed away in his sleep inside his enclosure sanctuary due to blood cancer complications.

“Yuki taught us all about patience, love, and understanding as all animals have unique personalities and set their own boundaries.” the sanctuary wrote. “We are absolutely heartbroken and we will all miss him dearly.”