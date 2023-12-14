TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — MrBeast, a popular YouTuber, was ordered to stop selling candy with the name “DEEZ NUTS” after losing a lawsuit to a Florida business owner.

MrBeast, whose real name is James Donaldson, sells a chocolate peanut candy called DEEZ NUTS through his food company, Feastables.

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, a Jacksonville man took Fesastables and Donaldson to federal court after he noticed the name sounded similar to his gourmet peanut business, Dee’s Nuts.

Dee’s Nuts owner Brian Ditore named the company after his grandmother, Dee, and owns the copyright. In the lawsuit, Ditore claimed Donaldson’s near-identical product name was dominating search engine traffic that would have otherwise gone to his company.

Ditore argued that the use of DEEZ NUTS was causing “confusion, mistake, or deception” and infringed on his copyright. His attorneys filed an injunction last week seeking to block Donaldson from using the name.

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court judge sided with Ditore and ordered Donaldson to stop using DEEZ NUTS or a similar name. The candy was still available for sale with its original name on the Feastables website, as of Thursday.