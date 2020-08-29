Young manatee injured by boat getting care at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A young female manatee injured by a possible boat strike in Daytona Beach is now recovering at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

According to the zoo, the manatee suffered a wound on its back, fractured ribs and a partially collapsed lung.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescued the manatee with with the help of the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team after residents noticed the manatee floating higher than normal at the surface of the water.

The zoo estimates the 645 juvenile manatee is 3-4 years-old.

(Bill Greer, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

“The injury to the manatee’s lung has caused air to be trapped in her body cavity, keeping her buoyant on her left side. Her condition is guarded, but she has a good appetite, which is normally a positive sign,” said Craig Miller Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals and leader of the Marine Mammal Response Team.

“Our vet team is working to alleviate the trapped air and our husbandry staff is monitoring her closely and keeping sunscreen on her skin that is raised out of the water.”

To report an injured manatee or other marine mammal, call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or dial *FWC.

