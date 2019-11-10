Young Florida woman killed by falling tree branch

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_72528

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed in South Florida when a branch fell on her as she took a walk.

Boca Raton police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was killed just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a condo complex.

The Palm Beach Post reports at that hour, the nearby Boca Raton airport reported wind gusts of up to 35 mph and sustained winds of 23 mph. The high winds were part of a cold front that came through overnight, bringing rain and wind to much of Palm Beach County.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately identify the woman or provide additional details.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss