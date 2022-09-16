*WARNING: Images in the video above may be disturbing to some viewers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Brevard County sheriff gave an impassioned update on a case of alleged animal abuse in the county in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Joseph Farkas is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement after starving two dogs nearly to death in his home, with an unopened bag of dog food within their sight.

Ivey said the animal cruelty case started in early September when animal enforcement officers and the Animal Cruelty Unit of the sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned citizen regarding Farkas and his dogs.

When the team arrived at the scene, they found two dogs so emaciated, they had to be carried from the home, according to the sheriff.

Their conditions were so severe, Ivey said they had been paralyzed on the floor for “several days,” laying in puddles of urine. The sheriff said one of the dogs’ organs were shutting down, due to the point of emaciation.

The sheriff said there was a sealed bag of dog food resting against a wall in Farkas’ home, directly in view of the dogs. He said it had been sitting unopened for at least a month.

“He told investigators ‘he didn’t think he dogs needed any help.’ Well they freaking did need help and you d*** well knew it. But for whatever sick reason, he chose not to help them or be the responsible human [he] should have been,” said the sheriff.

Ivey said Farkas refused to open the door when served with a warrant and attempted to drink liquid detergent to avoid going to jail.

“Trust me. You deserve to be under the jail. But since the law only allows me to put you in it, that will have to do,” said the sheriff.

Both dogs are recovering and are now walking, running and playing. One of the dogs has already been adopted and the other is in foster care.

“As to Mr. Farkas? Enjoy jail and know that in the future, if I have anything to do with it, you won’t be able to get a PET scan, much less another pet,” said Ivey.