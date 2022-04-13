TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida OnlyFans model who reportedly stabbed her boyfriend to death during a domestic dispute at their Miami condo earlier this month was hounded by a group of people at a hotel bar days after the incident, according to TMZ.

Miami police said Courtney Clenney—who appeared on the OnlyFans website under the name Courtney Tailor—was involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, on April 3.

Obumseli was stabbed during the altercation, and later taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Clenney was hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, according to WPLG. She has not been charged in connection with his death.

The model was reportedly spotted at a hotel bar days after the incident.

A video circulating online appears to show her being confronted by a group of angry people at Miami’s Grand Beach Hotel.

“You should go. You should go, because you just killed your boyfriend,” one person is heard saying.

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto told NBC his client acted in self-defense and he was confident no charges would be brought against her.

The lawyer said the week before the stabbing, Clenney had kicked Obumseli out of her apartment because he allegedly abused her. Their relationship was “clearly toxic” and “complicated,” Prieto said.

But at a press conference Friday, Obumseli’s family described him as caring and kind. There was “no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense,” his cousin said.

“Toby was raised by a very strong family, with strong morals, strong values. He does not come from that,” the cousin Karen Egbuna added.

“There’s many unanswered questions and we just want justice for our brother,” Christian’s brother, Jeffrey Obumseli told reporters, according to NBC Miami.