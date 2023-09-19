TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians now have a new chance to become a multi-millionaire thanks to the Florida Lottery.
Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced the release of a new $20 scratch-off game, the $5,000 Triple Match.
With three ways to play, the scratch-off game offers $447 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. Here are the following prizes:
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000.00
|1-in-3,774,705
|8
|8
|0
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-1,677,647
|18
|18
|0
|$100,000.00
|1-in-888,166
|34
|34
|0
|$10,000.00
|1-in-40,479
|746
|746
|0
|$5,000.00
|1-in-40,425
|747
|746
|1
|$1,000.00
|1-in-2,545
|11,865
|11,861
|4
|$500.00
|1-in-752
|40,180
|40,068
|112
|$200.00
|1-in-300
|100,534
|100,259
|275
|$100.00
|1-in-31
|968,738
|966,043
|2,695
|$50.00
|1-in-30
|1,006,598
|1,003,762
|2,836
|$40.00
|1-in-30
|1,006,578
|1,003,956
|2,622
|$30.00
|1-in-30
|1,006,588
|1,003,758
|2,830
|$25.00
|1-in-21
|1,409,299
|1,405,462
|3,837
|$20.00
|1-in-6
|5,032,489
|5,019,481
|13,008
In addition to the Triple Match, the Lottery announced three other scratch-off games.
The $5 Hit and Win scratch-off game offers 10 top prizes of $500,000 with a 1-in-2,271,810 chance of winning one of them.
For $2, you can have the chance to win one of eight $50,000 prizes from the Aces and 8s scratch-off game.
Finally, ticketholders can spend $1 for a chance to win $5,000 from the Fast Bucks Scratch-off game.
Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year and have made over $18 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fund’s history.