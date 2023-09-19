TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians now have a new chance to become a multi-millionaire thanks to the Florida Lottery.

Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced the release of a new $20 scratch-off game, the $5,000 Triple Match.

With three ways to play, the scratch-off game offers $447 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. Here are the following prizes:

Prize AmountOdds of WinningTotal PrizesPrizes RemainingPrizes Paid
$5,000,000.001-in-3,774,705880
$1,000,000.001-in-1,677,64718180
$100,000.001-in-888,16634340
$10,000.001-in-40,4797467460
$5,000.001-in-40,4257477461
$1,000.001-in-2,54511,86511,8614
$500.001-in-75240,18040,068112
$200.001-in-300100,534100,259275
$100.001-in-31968,738966,0432,695
$50.001-in-301,006,5981,003,7622,836
$40.001-in-301,006,5781,003,9562,622
$30.001-in-301,006,5881,003,7582,830
$25.001-in-211,409,2991,405,4623,837
$20.001-in-65,032,4895,019,48113,008

In addition to the Triple Match, the Lottery announced three other scratch-off games.

The $5 Hit and Win scratch-off game offers 10 top prizes of $500,000 with a 1-in-2,271,810 chance of winning one of them.

For $2, you can have the chance to win one of eight $50,000 prizes from the Aces and 8s scratch-off game.

Finally, ticketholders can spend $1 for a chance to win $5,000 from the Fast Bucks Scratch-off game.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year and have made over $18 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fund’s history.