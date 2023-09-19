TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians now have a new chance to become a multi-millionaire thanks to the Florida Lottery.

Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced the release of a new $20 scratch-off game, the $5,000 Triple Match.

With three ways to play, the scratch-off game offers $447 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million. Here are the following prizes:

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $5,000,000.00 1-in-3,774,705 8 8 0 $1,000,000.00 1-in-1,677,647 18 18 0 $100,000.00 1-in-888,166 34 34 0 $10,000.00 1-in-40,479 746 746 0 $5,000.00 1-in-40,425 747 746 1 $1,000.00 1-in-2,545 11,865 11,861 4 $500.00 1-in-752 40,180 40,068 112 $200.00 1-in-300 100,534 100,259 275 $100.00 1-in-31 968,738 966,043 2,695 $50.00 1-in-30 1,006,598 1,003,762 2,836 $40.00 1-in-30 1,006,578 1,003,956 2,622 $30.00 1-in-30 1,006,588 1,003,758 2,830 $25.00 1-in-21 1,409,299 1,405,462 3,837 $20.00 1-in-6 5,032,489 5,019,481 13,008

In addition to the Triple Match, the Lottery announced three other scratch-off games.

The $5 Hit and Win scratch-off game offers 10 top prizes of $500,000 with a 1-in-2,271,810 chance of winning one of them.

For $2, you can have the chance to win one of eight $50,000 prizes from the Aces and 8s scratch-off game.

Finally, ticketholders can spend $1 for a chance to win $5,000 from the Fast Bucks Scratch-off game.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year and have made over $18 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fund’s history.