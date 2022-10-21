TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Body cam video showed Florida deputies arrest a felon on drug charges for the fourth time this year, according to authorities.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was pulled over Thursday after he was seen speeding and cutting off an unmarked patrol vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the responding deputy, Sgt. Daniel Weaver, noticed Horton’s car moving back and forth as if he was moving quickly in the vehicle before he was finally pulled over.

As the deputy approached, he asked what took Horton so long to pull over before the two men realized they recognized each other.

“You again?” the two men said to each other.

“How’s it going, man?” Horton said aftwerward.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect had been arrested by deputies nine times already — four of those times being in 2022 alone, mostly on drug charges. He was also convicted on multiple offenses including grand theft in 2021, making familiar to law enforcement.

When Weaver continued to question Horton, he noticed a blade sheath between the driver’s seat and main console. Eventually, the officer asked the suspect to exit the vehicle.

“As the driver’s door opened, Sergeant Weaver noticed a piece of burnt tin foil consistent with drug use in the door’s map pocket and a large butcher knife on the driver’s floorboard that Horton claimed was used for cutting sod,” the sheriff’s office said.

Weaver and another deputy decided to detain Horton, but as they handcuffed and searched the suspect, the deputy noticed that Horton was hiding something in his pants.

The deputies kept asking what Horton was hiding, but he kept denying that he was hiding anything.

“I don’t know man; what’d you just grab?” Horton asked.

“Is this the Twilight Zone right now?” Weaver responded in disbelief.

Eventually, they managed to shake a small metal tin out of Horton’s pants. The sheriff’s office said it had three plastic baggies inside it that contained less than a gram of methamphetamine and some fentanyl residue.

A search of Hortons’ vehicle also found a burnt red staw and a green tube with white powder inside.

Horton was booked on six total charges including tampering, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.