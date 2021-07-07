WWE star wrestler Jimmy Uso arrested again for DUI in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) — WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso, real name Jonathan Solofa Fatu, was booked in the Escambia County Jail early Tuesday morning, once again for a driving under the influence charge.

The 35-year-old has since been released on a $500 bond.

This is the second time Fatu was arrested for DUI in Pensacola. According to WKRG, Uso was arrested in 2019 for the crime, but was found not guilty.

In that incident, he was pulled over on State Highway 297 A near his home.

8 On Your Side has reached out to authorities and is waiting for arrest documents to be made available.