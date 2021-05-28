WWE returns live to Amalie Arena this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is resuming its live touring schedule, with fans in attendance, this summer. One of its stops includes a visit to Amalie Arena in August.

WWE announced its summer 2021 touring schedule on Friday, including the “Biggest Party of the Summer,” SummerSlam on Aug. 21, which is notably a Saturday.

The venue will be revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on News Channel 8 next Saturday, June 5.

Former WWE Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke with 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth last year about WWE moving operations from their training facility in Orlando, to first Tropicana Field, and then the Yuengling Center.

The schedule for the tour is as following:

July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh

July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Aug. 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Aug. 2: Raw – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Aug. 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Aug. 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Aug. 8: Supershow – Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Aug. 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Aug. 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Aug. 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Aug/ 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Aug. 16: Raw – AT&T Center in San Antonio

Aug. 20: SmackDown – Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix

Aug. 21: SummerSlam, live in the United States on NBC Peacock

Aug. 22: Supershow – Ball Arena in Denver

Aug. 23: Raw – Pechanga Arena in San Diego

Aug. 27: SmackDown – Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark.

Aug.30: Raw – Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City

Sept. 3: SmackDown – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sept. 6: Raw – American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the remaining live events go on sale on June 11. The current capacity of fans at Amalie Arena has not yet been announced, but the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday that approximately 13,500 fans will be in attendance for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.