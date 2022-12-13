DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver ran into a wooded area after a crash that killed three people in Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

WESH reported that the crash happened on State Road 44 just east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers told the news station that a man driving a gray pickup truck was going the wrong way and crashed head-on into a car with four people inside. Three people — two women and a man — died.

“The driver of the wrong-way vehicle exited and fled on foot into a wooded area,” Lt. Channing Taylor told WESH. “The sheriff’s department set up a perimeter, attempted a K-9 track and so forth, however, was unsuccessful. So we think somebody must have picked him up.”

Taylor told WESH that leaving the scene of a deadly crash is a serious crime.

“It’s a mandatory prison sentence in Florida now. It’s become such a problem,” he said. “People think if they run away, they’re going to be a possible suspended license charge, or a possible DUI charge or whatever, that they just run away and not face the consequences. We’ve enhanced those consequences on leaving the scene. And plus you don’t know, if you’d stayed behind and rendered aid those people may still be alive.”

Troopers said the driver of the car that was hit is in serious condition.

“It’s just very tragic, especially around the holidays, that you’ve got four people doing absolutely nothing wrong, just going down the roadway and this happens to them. It’s very tragic,” Taylor told WESH.

Troopers said a third vehicle collided with the pickup truck. They said that driver suffered minor injuries.

Taylor told WESH that FHP has leads on who the wrong-way driver could be. He said there was a passenger in the pickup truck who was also seriously hurt.