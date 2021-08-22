Wounded Warrior places 40,000 outreach calls to registered veterans who served in Afghanistan

Florida

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Watching the Taliban’s rapid takeover is creating frustration for many veterans who served in Afghanistan.

Almost 800,000 troops were deployed over the last 20 years. Many are at high risk for post-traumatic stress disorder.

That’s where the Wounded Warrior Project can help by providing veterans the support, with free services.

Tonya Oxendine served in Afghanistan. She said it’s heartbreaking to see what is happening but she’s helping other veterans through the Wounded War Project.

“We have the Wounded Warrior Talk where it’s a free mental health support line where they can call. They have the Warrior Care Network that provided veterans with PTSD and TBI-related conditions and they also help family members as well,” Oxendine said.

About 40,000 outreach calls are going out to registered veterans who served in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

