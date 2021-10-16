Wounded veterans ride motorcycles through Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, retired military veterans ride motorcycles on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway’s Seven Mile Bridge Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, near Marathon, Fla. The vets are participating in a Wounded Warrior Project event called Rolling Project Odyssey designed as therapy for emotional and mental rehabilitation for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The five-day event through the Keys, that included an interaction session with marine mammals at Dolphin Research Center on Thursday, is to end Friday, Oct. 15. (Steve Panariello/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A motorcycle riding experience through the Florida Keys has provided camaraderie, emotional support, and mental rejuvenation for a group of veterans as part of a Wounded Warrior Project program called Rolling Project Odyssey.

Participants rode across the Seven Mile Bridge following a Thursday morning interactive dolphin experience at Dolphin Research Center, a nonprofit facility on Grassy Key. The event concluded Friday.

Rolling Project Odyssey is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to empower wounded veterans during multi-day mental health workshops designed to help rejuvenate veterans and navigate the ups and downs of everyday life, often influenced by PTSD.