Wounded veterans ride motorcycles through Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A motorcycle riding experience through the Florida Keys has provided camaraderie, emotional support, and mental rejuvenation for a group of veterans as part of a Wounded Warrior Project program called Rolling Project Odyssey.
Participants rode across the Seven Mile Bridge following a Thursday morning interactive dolphin experience at Dolphin Research Center, a nonprofit facility on Grassy Key. The event concluded Friday.
Rolling Project Odyssey is organized by the Wounded Warrior Project to empower wounded veterans during multi-day mental health workshops designed to help rejuvenate veterans and navigate the ups and downs of everyday life, often influenced by PTSD.