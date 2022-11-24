TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida lawmakers are considering altering state law to allow Gov. DeSantis to remain in office while simultaneously making a bid for the white house.

It all boils down to Florida’s Resign-to-Run law, which requires any lawmaker to resign from their current role when running for a different office.

On the heels of DeSantis’ landslide victory in the midterm elections, Florida lawmakers are weighing their options if DeSantis makes a run for the White House. When asked if he would consider altering the law, Speaker of the Florida House Paul Renner said, “I think that’s a great idea.”

“When you think about it, if an individual, who is from Florida, who is the Florida governor, is running for president, I think he should be allowed to do it,” Kathleen Passidomo, the President of the Florida Senate said.

Florida’s Resign-to-Run law has faced several alterations throughout the years. Tampa-based attorney Richard Harrison isn’t surprised the resign to run law is back in the spotlight.

“The resign to run law has been tinkered with over and over,” Harrison said. “The resign to run law is not going to stop Ron DeSantis from running for president if Ron DeSantis wants to run for president.”

With a supermajority in both chambers, Republican lawmakers have the power to make this resolution a reality. The state could see changes to the law as early as March, when legislators are scheduled to meet for their regularly-scheduled session.