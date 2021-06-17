TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — How far would you travel for a taco?

Ask any pilot stopping by the Arcadia Airport, and their answer might surprise you.

“Taqueria Queretar,”a food truck located within the airport is drawing visitors from across Florida and Georgia, according to WBBH.

Just last week, two pilots were trying to fly from Tamiami to Arcadia for the sole purpose of getting the tacos. Their plane crashed in Collier County just off I-75, but they were not seriously hurt.

“Taqueria Queretar” is owned by Yolanda and Jose Hernandez, a mother and son.

“She’s been cooking nonstop for 30 years,” Jose told WBBH.

The airport was just named the GA Airport of the Year for 2020. Customers believe it’s because of the tacos.

“I feel that’s because of Taco Tuesday,” said Shelley Peacock. “Everybody flies in from all over and I think we got really popular from that.”

Hernandez said he is hoping to get in touch with the pilots involved in the crash.

“We’ve been trying to get in contact with him. Trying to get him out here and get him his tacos,” he said.