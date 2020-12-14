World’s tallest drop tower and slingshot rides coming to Central Florida

ORLANDO (WFLA) — If you’re an adrenaline junkie seeking an experience more thrilling than the rides Disney and Universal can offer, another Orlando park is adding the world’s tallest slingshot and drop tower rides.

By summer 2021, ICON Park will be home to the ICON Park Slingshot and the ICON Park Drop Tower, the world’s tallest rides of the sort.

Slingshot will be the world’s tallest slingshot ride at 300 feet, the park says. The two-tower attraction will launch two riders out of an “exploding volcano” about 450 feet straight up into the sky and reach speeds of up to 100 mph.

The Drop Tower will take 30 riders 430 feet into the air and tilt them down 30 degrees for a brief moment before dropping them at speeds of up to 75 mph.

ICON Park, located at 8375 International Dr., already operatives the world’s tallest swing ride, the 450-foot Orlando StarFlyer.

