World’s largest launch pad takes shape at Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – The world’s largest launch pad is taking shape at Cape Canaveral.

Our NBC affiliate WESH 2 News got a look that few have seen of the brand-new complex — it’s a complete remake of Launch Complex 36.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is building the pad for his New Glenn rocket.

The rocket’s job will be to launch big satellites, but don’t rule out launches of astronaut ships to far away destinations.

It will happen in front of a spellbound audience, because the new pad is closer to popular public beaches than the other pads currently in use.

The New Glenn will be built in the nearby Blue Origin factory on Merritt Island, which also houses possibly the world’s largest launch control center.