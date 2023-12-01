Video: Can you bring marijuana on a cruise ship?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The next world’s largest cruise ship will call Florida home.

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas, will be the largest cruise ship in the world, according to the Canaveral Port Authority. The ship will start sailing from Port Canaveral in July 2025.

“This is tremendous news, and we are very proud to be the homeport for this remarkable new ship. Star of the Seas will add even more excitement to the Royal Caribbean fleet that calls Port Canaveral home,” Capt. John Murray, Port CEO, told WESH in a statement. “We’re looking forward to her arrival in 2025 and will be ready to welcome her and the many cruise guests who will enjoy all that she has to offer.”

(Royal Caribbean)

Port Canaveral is already home to the second largest cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas. The current world’s largest cruise ship is the Icon of the Seas, which will start sailing from Miami next month.

The Icon of the Seas features 20 decks and can hold a maximum of 7,600 guests and 2,350 crew members. It comes in at 250,800 gross tons. In comparison, the Wonder of the Seas has 18 decks and comes in at 235,600 gross tons.

The Star of the Seas is currently under construction in Turku, Finland. In October, Royal Caribbean said the new ship and its features will be announced soon.

“The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

The new ship will follow the Icon’s footprint, which features the largest water park at sea.

Bookings for the Star of the Seas open on Tuesday, Dec. 5.