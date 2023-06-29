TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The world’s largest cruise ship recently completed its first sailing and is almost ready to start sailing from Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas successfully completed its initial round of sea trials and sailed the open ocean for the first time.

The ship returned to the Meyer Turku, Finland shipyard, where it is under construction.

Later this year, the ship will be pushed to its limits in a second round of sea trials, Royal Caribbean said.

The ship features the largest water park at sea, with six record-breaking waterslides and seven pools. The Frightening Bolt will be the tallest waterslide to sail and Pressure Drop will be the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.

The first Icon class ship is expected to debut in Miami in January 2024, where it will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations all year.

Royal Caribbean said the ship will arrive in late 2023 and be the “first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation.”