OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – Even though it was just announced that Tennessee is now home to the “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s, Florida is already trying to one-up the Volunteer state by building an even bigger Buc-ee’s.

On Monday, the popular travel center opened a 74,000-square-foot, 120-gas pump location in Sevierville, Tennessee.

But Florida has a new Buc-ee’s location coming to town, and it’s expected to be bigger than Tennessee’s location – about 6,000 square feet bigger!

Back in February, leaders in Marion County unanimously approved a zoning request for the popular travel center and gas station, meaning Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn) may be coming sooner than you think.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the Sunshine State’s newest location will reportedly include an 80,000-square-foot travel center with more than 100 gas pumps. The Buc-ee’s location will sit just east of I-75 near Highway 326.

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to the Florida Department of Transportation to build a new interchange at Interstate 75 and Northwest 49th Street in Ocala.

DeSantis said the newest Florida location is going to be “massive.” With 120 gas pumps and 720 parking spaces, the location will also look to take over the title of the “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s.

“They make so much stuff. They have those beaver nuggets. They have all kinds of barbecue that they make,” DeSantis said. “It’s basically like the Shangri-La of service stations when you go into a Buc-ee’s. And this one is going to be massive.”

Although Buc-ee’s are mostly located in Texas, two locations reside in Florida. They can be found in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

Founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, the large gas station has expanded over several states including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing, and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.