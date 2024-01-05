TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker is lucky to be alive after he was trapped underneath an elevator in a parking garage in West Palm Beach on Thursday, according to police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said the elevator fell on the 48-year-old man while he was working on it in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said the technician was making adjustments when there was a release of hydraulic fluid, causing the elevator to come down on him.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said fire crews rescued the worker, who was then taken to a nearby medical center. WTVJ reported he suffered a head injury.

North Olive Avenue and Banyan Boulevard were closed for nearly an hour as fire units worked to clear the scene.