ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS were called to a work site on Wednesday afternoon after a man became entangled in a cement mixer.

ECFR attempted to rescue the man, but he died during the effort.

It happened on North Highway 95A near Quintette Road in Cantonment at 4:30 p.m., at Foley Products Company, which manufactures and distributes concrete products.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other details are available at this time. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.