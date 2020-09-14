Worker dies after falling from Orlando StarFlyer attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. —A worker has died as a result of a fall from the StarFlyer attraction on International Drive, officials said Monday.

Shortly before 8 a.m., crews responded to the StarFlyer attraction at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando.

A worker fell 200 feet and landed on an interior platform, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

The victim was lifeless when crews arrived, officials said.

Fire rescue workers used a platform truck to gain access and then transported the victim to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

