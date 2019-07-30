Women regret ‘go back to Mexico’ rant in Florida Burger King

EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) – It was a racist rant going on in a Burger King caught on video and getting attention online, but now the man at the center of the confrontation hopes people will view it in a new light.

Ricardo Castillo said in 18 years of working at Burger King restaurants, he’d never been so hurt by customers. Two women scolded him after they overheard him say something in Spanish to another employee at the Eustis restaurant.

“Go back to Mexico if you want to keep speaking Spanish. Go back to your Mexican country, or Mexican state,” a woman is heard saying in the video. Castillo said it was shocking, but the emotion that came from the confrontation didn’t compare to the feelings carried by a letter that came to his restaurant.

It was an apology — signed by “Two Old, but Much Wiser Ladies.”

The women are sisters who regretted their words, calling them out of character.

Their letter explained they both lost their husbands, one of them very recently, and both are having trouble coping with loss and with financial troubles. They said their pain and stress led to an “irrational moment.” It was a moment they wrote they regretted.

“We all make mistakes, we’re not perfect. When you’re mad and enraged you just say something you don’t really mean,” Castillo said.

Taking what he learned from the letter, he went to social media. Castillo addressed the same people angry by what they’d heard the women say initially, asking for a helping hand. He started a fundraiser for the two women on Facebook and is hoping he can help to ease their financial strain.

“We’re all the same. We all bleed the same. We’re all human beings. We should all be looking out for each other,” Castillo said.

He said he’s hoping to meet face to face with the sisters soon, and says they have an open invitation at the Burger King in Eustis.