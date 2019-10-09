Woman’s toes amputated after pedicure; nail salon won’t have to pay damages

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH)—A lack of insurance coverage for a nail salon has left one woman with no compensation after she had to have parts of both feet amputated.

Lisa Scarborough is getting used to walking again.

Scarborough had part of one foot amputated and the toes of the other removed, after going into shock when she was cut by a pair of scissors at a nail salon.

A summary judgment said the nail salon caused the injury.

Scarborough said she was near death at one point, and heard her dead brother’s voice.

A judge ruled the nail salon’s insurance company does not have to pay. Almost every company has insurance that covers things like slips, falls and accidents.

The salon however, did not have professional liability insurance.

Melbourne attorney Michael Kahn, who was not involved in the case, examined the lawsuit.

He said the kind of insurance the nail salon had does not cover the actions of employees, such as a manicurist using scissors.

Scarboroough was in a coma after the injury and said lack of blood flow to her hands and feet forced the amputations.

She said her legal advisors have told her that since the salon’s insurance company doesn’t have to pay, it is not worth trying to have the salon itself pay.

