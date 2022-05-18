Rescue crews could hear the voice of Theresa Velasquez, 36, but could not reach her, authorities have said. Her body was recovered on July 8.

(NBC News) — A woman whose voice could be heard by rescue crews from the rubble of the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, last June has been identified.

On Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said it was the voice of 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez that first responders had heard from the rubble, but could not reach.

Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based music executive for Live Nation Entertainment, NBC Miami reported. Her body was recovered on July 8, two weeks after the building collapsed.

The 36-year-old had told first responders she was at the Surfside condo to visit her parents, the fire department said. Both of her parents, Julio and Angela Velasquez, also died in the collapse, according to NBC Miami.

