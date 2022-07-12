FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale police need help identifying a woman they said stole over $52,000 worth of cash and items from a man’s home on June 10.

Surveillance video released by police showed the woman walk into the victim’s apartment building with him around 1:30 a.m.

The items stolen included the victim’s two designer watches, iPhone, wallet and $1,000 in cash. The total value of the items stolen were $52,500.

Video showed the suspect leave the apartment building by herself about two hours later.

The suspect is described as a being a 5-foot-4, 120 pound Black female, with shoulder length red hair and possibly a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070.