Woman steals 4th grader’s science project from Florida driveway

TAMPA (NBC) – A thief was caught on camera stealing a 4th grader’s science project from his parents’ driveway.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the incident took place Sunday in the San Carlos Park neighborhood just south of Fort Myers. Melissa Tharp said her son, Gabriel, won last year’s science fair and was hoping for a repeat by turning a globe into a solar oven to try to bake cupcakes in the sun.

“It was a lot of effort. We’ve been working on it off and on for a couple of weeks now,” said Tharp. “There was a lot of materials involved to put it together.”

Tharp said she went back inside to grab her phone just before 1:30 p.m., the oven and cupcake were gone.

“I thought one of the neighborhood children picked it up to play with it,” she said.

But the cupcake capers weren’t kids. When she checked her home security cameras it showed a woman getting out of a car pulling up to the driveway, grabbing the solar oven and the contents inside before taking off.

Tharp and her children drove around the neighborhood and could not find the items or the woman.

“I’m hoping it was just an accident and that they would see this is my son’s science fair project and would return it,” Tharp said.