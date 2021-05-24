Woman spills drink on Casey Anthony during ‘heated’ argument over ex at Florida bar, police say

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction of […]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — Casey Anthony said she got into a heated argument at a West Palm Beach bar over the weekend, leading to drinks being spilled, a report said.

The West Palm Police Department was called to O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Sunday.

Police say Anthony told them she got into a verbal argument with Thelma Moya. Anthony said she and Moya were arguing about an ex-boyfriend they had been dating at the same time.

According to the report, Anthony told police when the argument got heated, Moya spilled water on her leg and she wanted the incident documented.

The report notes a woman who called authorities said she had drinks thrown in her face.

Police say they let Anthony know how to file a restraining order, but that Anthony replied the issue has been ongoing and that she did not want to file at the time.